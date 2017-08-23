Popular Lancaster hair salon to close after 64 years

It’s the end of an era at a long-standing hair salon in Lancaster this weekend, when it closes its doors after 64 years.

Grays hairstylists in Market Street has been a stalwart in the city since it was opened by Stan Gray in 1953.

Linda Gray with the wall of memories in her salon.

It was later taken over by his daughter Linda, who retires on Saturday at the age of 64.

Linda joined her father in the business in 1969 when she was just 16 after leaving the former Morecambe Grammar School.

“I never wanted to do anything else,” she said. “I used to stand on the settee behind my dad combing his hair.

“I was told by my teachers that I was wasting my grammar school education wanting to be a hairdresser.”

Linda Gray with her late father Stan, who opened the salon.

However, Linda proved her doubters wrong and went on the run as succssful business, taking it on when she was only 20 after Stan passed away.

As well as becoming a Great Britain trainer co-ordinator until 2010, she also compered the Irish hairdressing championships and won the International Gold Trophy for hairdressing twice, as did Stan – possibly the only father and daughter to win such an award.

“I am now seeing third and fourth generations of families coming through,” Linda said.

“My clients are like family. I have had some amazing clientele and staff over the years and I would like to say thanks to them all.”

Linda Gray with some of the trophies she has won in hairdressing competitions.

The salon boasts an impressive display of old photographs from down the years showing Linda, Stan, members of staff and friends.

The salon will close at lunchtime on Saturday August 26, and Linda is then hosting a party for former staff.

The property has been in the family since 1870, when Linda’s great great uncle George Petty ran an auctioneers. The shop is being sold as an ongoing business.

Linda, who is in the process of moving to Borwick, is now looking forward to relaxing and has planned to go on a cruise shortly after the salon closes.