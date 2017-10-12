Popular Lancaster covers band to play originals for first time

Sold To The Sky will be taking part in their ninth Lancaster Music Festival this weekend, and will be showcasing their own original material for the first time.

The band have been a mainstay in local pubs and weddings for some time but have always been known for the vast array of covering famous songs.

But this weekend, while still performing lots of the cover versions they are well known for, they will be playin a full set of original music on Sunday at Lancaster Castle, as part of the Fiesta Bombarda event.

Lead singer Andy Cruxton explains the new motivation behind the new venture: “From day one we have always envisaged writing our own material to play alongside the cover songs, but it was hard finding the time as the band got busier and busier with gigs.

“This last year or so we have finally bitten the bullet and penned around a dozen songs of our own.

“It has been a lot of fun, and from some early previews at gigs, the feedback is great!”

Their reputation has been built on playing a massive range of songs and genres, moving from AC/DC to Katy Perry, for example.

They have a lot of fun on stage too and make a lot of their versions quite comical.

When asked about what kind of sound the original songs have, Andy said: “Although we play everything from pop and soul to rock and country, we are rockers at heart, so the new music has a rock edge, but still crosses various genres with inspiration taken from artists like Led Zeppelin, Joe Bonamassa and Kasabian. “We combine driving guitar riffs with great vocal range and harmonies with catchy melodies to sing along to.

“By the second chorus we aim to have you singing along to songs you have never heard before!

“We offer light and shade too, with soft, melodic quiet sections into thumping choruses.”

The band is made up of Andy Cruxton, Mike Shepherd, Scott Young and Dan Grimmitt.

You can catch them at the Lancaster Music Festival on Thursday night at The Study Room, Saturday night at The White Cross and on Sunday afternoon at Lancaster Castle, as part of Fiesta Bombarda.

Tickets for Sunday are available on the Lancaster Music Festival website.