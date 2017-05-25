Polo Tower demolition date set

The Polo Tower is finally coming down.

Work is due to start on demolishing Morecambe’s giant minty tube on June 5, developers Opus North confirmed.

The demolition is due to last three weeks.

The announcement came after residents living near the Frontierland site received letters telling them work was imminent.

This will be seen as a step in the right direction towards work finally starting on a proposed new £17m shopping park on the former fairground site.

The Polo Tower was originally known as the Space Tower and was built at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1974.

The tower was moved in 1993 to make way for the Big One rollercoaster then built at the Morecambe Wild West theme park in 1994 and opened in 1995.

A half-million pound investment by then-Frontierland owners Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the tower was sponsored by Polo.

It was originally a revolving ride offering spectacular views over Morecambe Bay.

But after initially proving popular it eventually fell into disrepair and has stood on the seafront unused – other than for a telecommunications mast - for almost 20 years.