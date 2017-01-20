Splendid festival given £10k funding for year

A popular Steampunk festival in Morecambe has been given £10,000 by Morecambe Town Council for one year’s funding.

A Splendid Day Out organisers had applied for £10k a year for four years, but councillors decided to only allow funding for one year on the basis that funding decisions would not be binding on a new council.

Vice chairman of the Festival and Events Committee, Councillor Josh Brandwood, said: “I feel organisations have been passed from pillar to post. We have agreed to give them £10k every year for four years so to retract that now is deplorable.”

Councillor Janice Hanson said: “We have to be realistic because we are spending taxpayers money. It’s not right for us to set budgets for four years.”