Jeremy Corbyn to visit Morecambe

Jeremy Corbyn will visit Morecambe next month.

The Labour leader plans to go to the Eric Morecambe Statue, the Alhambra building and Carleton club and the Morecambe Bay Foodbank during his visit, according to a Labour source.

The date has not been officially revealed but Labour North West confirmed that Mr Corbyn will be coming to Morecambe in August.

The Leader of the Opposition visited Lancaster in March 2017 and October 2016.