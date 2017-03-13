Polish paedophile deported after Heysham arrest

A convicted paedophile has been deported back to Poland to serve his sentence.

Marian Dorobek, who was arrested after arriving at Heysham Port, was handed over to the Polish authorities.

Doborek, 68, had been convicted of rape and child sex offences in his native Poland.

Lancashire police officers collected Dorobek from Wandsworth prison last Thursday.

He had been arrested on February 1 after a tip-off that he was on a ferry heading for Heysham Port.

Doborek’s arrest upon leaving the ferry was the first in Lancashire using Section 5 of the 2003 Extradition Act.

Insp Phil Hutchinson said: “The extradition of Dorobek has been challenging due to the tight timescales we had to work with initially when we had to get staff to arrest him at the port.

“However, it’s been extremely satisfying to work with Polish and British authorities to ensure this criminal is returned to Poland to commence he custodial sentence.

“He is one of the most dangerous offenders I have had the displeasure to come across.”

The Polish Government has emailed the police thanking them for their swift intervention and support.