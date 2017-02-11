Police launch investigation after serious sex assault in Morecambe

An investigation has been launched by police after a woman was sexually assaulted in Morecambe.

Police were called after a 20-year-old woman reported being attacked by a man close to the Beach Cafe in Marine Road West around 5pm yesterday (February 10).

The man assaulted the woman then fled from the scene.

The cafe and promenade were cordoned off yesterday whilst police investigated.

The victim, from the Lancaster area, is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1701288.