Police appeal after 5 hurt in Morecambe crash

Five people were injured – one seriously – in a two-car crash in Morecambe.

Police were called around 1.50pm on Saturday (October 21) following reports of an accident on Marine Road, close to the railway bridge north of Morecambe Golf Club.

A red Volkswagen Up was travelling southbound when it was involved in a collision with a black Honda Jazz travelling northbound.

The driver of the Volkswagen, an 87-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, with her front seat passenger, an 88-year-old woman, suffering significant internal injuries. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, a 63-year-old woman, was treated for a suspected broken leg while a seven-year-old girl, a rear seat passenger, suffered a shoulder injury. A second passenger, a six-year-old girl, was treated for minor injuries. All were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Temp Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a serious road traffic collision in Morecambe.

“A number of people have been injured with an 88-year-old woman currently in a critical condition.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police to come forward.

“Furthermore, I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments before the incident to call police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0802 of October 21