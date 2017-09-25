Plans revealed for new Morecambe 10-pin bowling centre

Full plans for a new 10-pin bowling alley above a Morecambe seafront amusement arcade have been revealed.

The new ‘Soul Bowl’ above Pleasureland will feature 10 bowling lanes and a video wall, old-style Pacman and Space Invaders video games and pinball machines, ‘TGI Fridays and Nandos’-style food, a bar, live sport on big screen TV and table tennis.

An artist's impression of pool tables inside the new 'Soul Bowl' in Morecambe.

A planning application has gone in for the new facility, which is owned by the same company who run the new Jump Rush indoor trampoline park.

The council will make a decision on ‘change of use’ planning permission for the new bowling centre in due course.

Pleasureland - owned by Tyneside-based JET Ltd - currently houses an amusement arcade, fish and chip diner and Johnny’s soft play area. The new bowling lounge is due to go on the first floor of the Marine Road Central building.

The new centre will also have two large American-style pool tables, darts, seating for 200 plus people, a cafe, and will be open for functions. ‘Soul Bowl’ will target families but after 9pm will become more aimed at adults and may feature live music.

“The development of the whole of the Marine Road site is now the focus of the business, with the next stage being the bowling alley and entertainment space,” says a report with the plans, which have been sent to Lancaster City Council.

“The type of food served will be a mix between what you might find at Nando’s or TGI Fridays.

“Examples of what we will be serving will include grilled chicken, pulled pork, chicken wings, rotisserie chicken, rice and salad dishes, a range of tapas/appetisers, pizza and many more dishes.”

The top floor of Pleasureland has previously been home to Breakers snooker club, and The Venue and Blue Rhapsody nightclubs.

These plans come days after Lancaster City Council gave approval for Morecambe Superbowl, owned by Taylor’s Cumbrian Amusements Ltd, to be demolished to make way for an expanded Aldi supermarket.