Plans for new Porsche showroom near Carnforth in pipeline

Plans to build a new Porsche Centre on land near Carnforth have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

The proposals are to build a showroom, workshop and MOT testing facility between junction 35 of the M6 and Kellet Road.

The site is currently undeveloped grassland to the east of the M6 and immediately north of Kellet Road.

The proposal would facilitate the relocation and expansion of Porsche franchisee Parker and Parker’s current Porsche Centre located at Longpool, Kendal.

The company says the relocation is essential to ensure the long term viability of its Porsche business which serves a large area of the North West from South Cumbria to North Lancashire.