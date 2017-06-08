PICTURES: Success for Morecambe steampunk festival

Thousands set sail for the town to visit a treasure trove of steampunk delights over the weekend.

Organisers The League Of Splendid hailed the event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, as a resounding success and their biggest yet.

Photo: David Hurst The League of Ghosts at the Splendid Day Out Festival, Morecambe

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” said Ian Roberts, one of the main organisers.

“Everything was heaving, certainly on Saturday, we were blessed with the weather, there was nothing that was empty at any point.”

The three-day event, now in its fourth year, saw visitors dressed in pirate attire, representing steampunk as a genre of Victorian science fiction.

Tea duelling, promenading, steam engine journeys, a marquee, a Midland bar, a ball, a fair and performances at the Carleton and Winter Gardens were just some of the entertainment on offer.

Topping the bill at Krak’n Night Out at the Carleton were Mark Radcliffe’s Galleon Blast, followed by Seas of Mirth and south east London band Victor & The Bully.

Their ball Capt’n Nemo’s at the Strathmore Hotel on Saturday sold out.

Ian has thanked their 30 plus volunteers and said they couldn’t do it without them.

“Our own members put in a lot of hard work and still keep smiling and remain professional, we are proud of them,” said Ian. “John Naylor who brought steampunk to this country helped us. We have such a fantastic team.”