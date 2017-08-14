PICTURES: Rubbish piles up on Morecambe street

What a mess!

Rubbish is piling up on the alleyway, behind the Job Centre on Queen Street in Morecambe.

Rubbish at the back of the Job Centre in Morecambe. Pictures by Tony North.

Seagulls are also pictured picking away at the rubbish bags.

Coun Brendan Hughes, responsible for environmental services, said: “These photographs were taken early in the morning and will have been cleared by our cleaning crews not long after, so they shouldn’t be taken as representative.

“This area has a very high concentration of flats / bedsits that in the main don’t have space for waste storage. To deal with this we provide a weekly collection on Tuesdays of household waste and these are the orange sacks pictured.

“If the sacks are left out too early, or too late, they do get ripped apart by gulls but our cleansing teams visit the area on a daily basis and clear up.

“Staff regularly remind new residents and existing residents of the waste collection arrangements and their responsibilities to reduce these problems as far as possible.

“The owners of some of the ground floor flats have added bin stores, which has further reduced these issues.”

