Phoenix ball is fiery success and raises £14k for charity

Members from a local cancer support group held a spring ball event at Morecambe’s Globe Arena helping to raise over £14,000 for Lancaster charity CancerCare.

The Phoenix from the Flames black tie fundraiser included a fizz reception and sumptuous three course dinner followed by dancing, live music and a fabulous auction with prizes under the hammer including a Manchester United football shirt signed by the current squad.

Amongst the 250 guests were several members of CancerCare’s Phoenix Cancer Group – an online group offering informal support to local cancer survivors and their loved ones. Phoenix Group co-founder and ball organiser Sarah Drake said: “The ball was beyond all my expectations and the room was buzzing the entire night, as was the dance floor. The hope was for us to raise money but also awareness of this amazing charity.

“I was 34 when I was diagnosed with cancer I’m so grateful I walked up CancerCare’s driveway.”

Breast cancer survivor Andrea Partridge who works for the charity as Volunteer & Engagement Officer said: “The ball has been a fantastic occasion and a huge celebration of our group’s achievements.”

For more information visit www.cancercare.org.uk.