Colleagues at Pets at Home in Lancaster are celebrating after they raised thousands following an appeal to help homeless pets.

Throughout December, the store team worked hard to collect donations to help provide meals for abandoned animals in and around Lancaster, as part of the Santa Paws initiative being run by the charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

Pets at Home Lancaster has managed to provide 5030 meals of dinners to local animals, all thanks to customers who donated £2503.23.