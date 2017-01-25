Petition plea to bring back bus

A mum has set up a petition calling for night buses to be brought back to Overton and Middleton.

Karen Ginnochio, who lives in Chapel Lane, Overton, with her 17-year-old daughter, already has 138 supporters for her petition, which she has sent to Lancashire County Council, Lancaster City Council and Stagecoach.

Karen said: “My personal story behind doing the petition is my 17-year-old daughter is doing her A levels and goes straight from school on most days to work but can’t get home afterwards.

“She has to sleep out, or spend what little she’s just made in wages for a taxi home from Lancaster and it isn’t cheap. I have recently had to stop driving due to seizures and being diagnosed as epileptic so I can’t pick her up.

“The cuts should have been made in a town like Morecambe and Lancaster so not to completely isolate a village with no other travel options at night time.”

Karen said the axing of the night bus was putting children, teens and young adults at risk by forcing them to walk isolated lanes at night. She added it was also affecting working people who are dependant on an evening bus. “We need this vital resource out here,” she said.

“I received an email recently that our day time service may be cut too from April, which is wrong for so many reasons .

“The evening bus services will be an item on the agenda for the next meeting of Overton parish council on Monday February 13 at 7pm in the Memorial Hall – which is ironic because anyone who wishes to come via bus from the adjoining village Middleton can’t get home because there is no bus .”

Signthe petition here: https://www.change.org/p/lancaster-county-council-bring-our-evening-bus-back-to-overton-and-middleton-village-s/w?source_location=petition_show.

Lancashire County Council was unable to comment at the time of going to press.