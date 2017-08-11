Peter Kay visits Morecambe

Comedian Peter Kay dropped in to Morecambe for a ‘chippy tea’ delighting staff and customers alike.

Britain’s best-loved TV comic was on an outing to the town with his family when he stopped off at Atkinsons on Albert Road on Thursday.

Peter Kay poses for a photo with Bernadette Harkin at Atkinsons Chippy in the West End of Morecambe on August 10 2017.

The Car Share star, who was dressed casually in striped polo shirt, shorts and trainers, was photographed in the fish and chip shop queue and with member of staff Bernadette Harkin.

Peter also visited the Midland Hotel on Thursday evening where he joked with staff and then popped in to the hotel kitchen to say hello to the chefs!

Mark Needham, general manager of the Midland, said he was “delighted” that the comedian and his family visited and it was a “real thrill” for the kitchen team to meet him.