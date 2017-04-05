Pensioner named after fatal Lancaster city centre collision

Police have named the elderly woman who died following a collision on the one-way system in Lancaster city centre.

Judith Watkins, 72, of Lancaster, died after a collision with an HGV at 1.15pm on Friday March 31, as she crossed the road close to the traffic lights at the the junction of Common Garden Street and King Street in Lancaster.

She suffered multiple injuries to her head and body and was sadly pronounced deceased at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary shortly after arriving. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

Sgt Tracey Ward from the Road Policing Unit said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the woman and her family at this very sad time.

“We need anyone who may have seen the woman crossing the road just before the incident or indeed anyone who may have seen anything that could help to get in touch.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 596 of March 31. Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to report a crime online.