Pendlebury and Doherty make difference to see off North End

Morecambe Ladies FC Reserves came out on top in their first home match in the North West Women’s Regional League with a 2-0 win over Preston North End LFC Reserves.

The home side dominated the opening half of the game with Carmel Daniel, Megan Doherty and Orla Sutton looking sharp in attack.

Talking back to the referee led to a booking for a Preston midfielder and mid-way through the half, the number 11 made a flying lunge on Amy Cambray – the referee had little option other than to show the red card.

The rest of the half lacked charm with few chances.

Preston looked to the right wing for most of their attacks, but the home side continued to control things, with defenders Katie Towers and Beth Hadwin having opportunities to bring the ball forward to join the attack.

Despite the home side having attempts on goal through Sutton, Doherty and Gina Pendlebury, there was very little venom in their shots.

The game came alive after 14 minutes of the second half – a loose ball from a Morecambe corner fell to Pendlebury, she turned and shot through a crowded penalty area, breaking the back of the net to make it 1-0.

The visitors tried to equalise and hustled and bustled with little effect, and Doherty added the second goal to kill the game off. She raced away from the halfway line to beat the keeper, placing the ball into the corner of the net to make it 2-0.