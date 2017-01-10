Peaceful Lancaster anti-Trump vigil planned for Dalton Square

People are invited to a vigil to mark the first day of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States.

The gathering will be held in Dalton Square on Saturday, January 21 as one of many women-led events throughout the world.

The ethos of the event is to “build bridges and not walls”, said a spokesperson.

It has been inspired by the Women’s March on Washington taking place on the same day.

There will be no march in Lancaster but those who attend can take part in singing, making a chain, waving a banner and lighting of candles. There will also be solidarity marches in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, Puerto Rico, Canada and Edinburgh.

The spokesperson said the event was “for the protection of our fundamental rights and for the safeguarding of freedoms threatened by recent political events.

“We unite and stand together for the dignity and equality of all peoples, for the safety and health of our planet and for the strength of our vibrant and diverse communities,” said the spokesperson.

“We will come together in the spirit of democracy, honouring the champions of human rights who have gone before us.

“Please spread the word, so that our numbers are too great to ignore and the message to the world is clear. The politics of fear and division have no place in 2017.

“Please come with love in your heart. This gathering is for a better, kinder, fairer, peaceful world.”

The event will be held from noon to 3pm. All are welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a ‘Pussy Hat’ in support.

These hats, shaped like a cat’s head, are being made as part of a project in support of the Women’s March on Washington.

Organisers are also encouraging the taking of ‘Solidarity Selfies’ to support the women’s world march.

For more details of the event see the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Womens-March-on-Lancaster-198320653966837/?fref=ts.

Mr Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20. He was elected on November 9 2016, after defeating Hillary Clinton.

The President-elect has courted controversy over the years with a number of offensive comments about women. He has also promised to build a wall across the US-Mexico border.