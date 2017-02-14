Patched-up Slyne side lose out to late Hesketh Bank double

A depleted Slyne-with-Hest went down 3-1 at Hesketh Bank in the West Lancashire Premier Division on Saturday.

Lancaster City striker Will Fraser-Gray gave Ian Roe’s visitors the lead 10 minutes before the interval but the hosts hit back after the break.

Liam Hayton equalised on 55 minutes with the decisive goals coming late in the day.

Josh Roberts scored on 80 minutes before Hayton got his second four minutes from time to condemn a Slyne side missing seven first-team players to defeat.

The result leaves the Bottomdale Road men 11th in the table ahead of hosting Tempest United this Saturday, February 18.

Elsewhere, local rivals Garstang drew 2-2 with Thornton Cleveleys at the Riverside on Saturday.

The visitors were two goals to the good by the midway point of the first half.

The first strike was the best of the day, a counter attack ending with Phil Smith’s cross finding Joel Cambi who drilled home his shot from 15 yards on the quarter hour.

The second came on 22 minutes with provider Smith getting his goal as he converted a corner after a scramble in the Garstang box.

The hosts, who could have been further behind in a poor first half, left it late to get back into the game as they improved after the interval.

Chances came and went before Jack Swindlehurst converted from close range to reduce the arrears 15 minutes from time.

Garstang were level in the 85th minute, Mark Bevan converting the rebound after Alan Coar’s shot had been saved.

Lee Baker’s men, sixth in the table but with games in hand on the sides around them, next travel to struggling Lostock St Gerards on Saturday.