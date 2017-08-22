Paint your pebbles for Morecambe FC competition

All those budding ‘pebble’ artists out there can now enter a brand new competition in conjunction with Morecambe FC.

The club wanted to get involved with Pebbleart, a craze in Morecambe where painted pebbles are placed on the promenade for people to find and take home if they want.

Photo Neil Cross Jacky Burns has started off a new craze in the Heysham area called Pebbleart - she finds pebbles on the beach, paints and varnishes them, then hides them in the local area for people to find, with her grandchildren Olivia, Leo and Calvin

Jacky Burns of Morecambe, who started the ‘pebble’ rolling, said: “We have a two stage competition that everyone can enter .

“Stage one is a pebble painting competition .

“We want you to paint the clubs badge on a pebble , and the winning pebbles will play a crucial part in stage two , Pebblearts Morecambe FC pebble hunt . There are five age groups: three and under; four to seven-year-olds, eight to 11-year-olds; 12 to 18-years-old, then 18 and above.

“Everyone who enters will get a prize !

“Bring your pebbles to Morecambe Football ground in an envelope , with your name , age , contact number and email .Judging will be on Thursday August 24, at 3pm all entries must be received by then .There is only one entry allowed per person.

“The wining pebbles will be used in Stage two so all entries should be sealed against the elements .

“Let the painting begin!”

A number of businesses and business owners are offering genuine rewards on their stones, which are normally placed on the promenade between Grosvenor Road and the climbing wall.

Businesses including Kerrys cafe, The stone Jetty Cafe, The Beach Cafe at the Battery, Morecambe Football Club, and Curiosity Corner Cafe Heysham are taking part in the pebbleart craze.