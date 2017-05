Drivers using the M6 this week are being advised of closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 34 overnight on Wednesday from 10pm until 6am.

This closure will permit the removal of the remaining traffic management on the northbound M6 at this location. At the same time new signs on the approach to junction 34 will be fitted. There will also be a lane 3 closure on the southbound carriage way of the M6 at junction 34 towards junction 33 for new signs to be fitted.