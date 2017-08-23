Outdoor gym opens in Lancaster thanks to £10k input

A new outdoor gym for the community has been built at Coronation Field, off Willow Lane in Lancaster.

The gym is free for everyone to use, and is suitable for adults and teenagers aged 14 and over.

There are nine pieces of equipment including rowing, skiing and air walking machines, designed to give users a full fitness workout.

It is located behind the popular children’s play area.

A local community group called the Friends of Coronation Field and Freeman’s Wood raised £10,000 to create the gym, through their Marsh Health and Fitness Project.

They commissioned Hags SMP to supply and install the gym equipment, which is made in the UK.

Emily Heath, the secretary of the Friends group, said: “We’re really pleased that the gym is now in place, and we hope the local community will enjoy trying out the equipment and using it regularly.

“This is the only public outdoor gym in the Lancaster District, and we know that they have proved popular in other areas.”

Coun Jon Barry originally proposed the idea for a green gym, and has supported the group throughout the last 18 months of fundraising and community consultations.

He said: “The gym is a great new addition to the community facilities on the Marsh – it is a fun way to get different kinds of exercise and improve fitness”.

The Friends group would like to publicly thank all of the seven organisations who awarded grant funding towards the gym.

They are Lancashire Environmental Fund (who contributed 70 per cent of the total), plus Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council, The Galbraith Trust, Lancaster University Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund, Lancashire Community Foundation, and Furness Building Society.