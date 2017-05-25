Outdoor activities are just around the corner this half term

There’s plenty of outdoor activities for you and your little ones to get stuck into this half term.

The Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is hosting the family festival, Go WILD.

You can enjoy free outdoor events together from Sunday (May 28) to Sunday June 4.

Butterfly Conservation’s Martin Wain will be leading the ‘Brilliant Butterflies’ expedition, near Warton, followed by butterfly flag printing with local textile artist Gillian Slater on Wednesday May 31, 10.30am-12.30pm.

On Thursday, Stomping Ground will be hosting a Woodland Family fun day at Dobshall Wood, near Arnside, between 10am and 3.30pm, with slacklining, woodland craft, trails, den building, and tool use.

It is suitable for all ages and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to eat around the fire.

Places are limited and must be booked for the butterfly event by emailing info@arnsidesilverdaleaonb.org.uk.

You can also let organisers know if you are coming to Stomping Ground via the same email.

WILD! is a project run by Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, their aim is to provide fun activities which make getting outdoors to enjoy the countryside as a family easy and enjoyable.

The work of the AONB Partnership aims to conserve and enhance the landscape.

For a full list of events during the May half term and bank holiday weekend please visit the website at www.arnsidesilverdaleaonb.org.uk/whats-on or call 01524 761034.