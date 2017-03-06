Our 21 best pictures from World Book Day

A Tin Man, Miss Spider and a pirate who loves underpants were just some of the colourful costume choices chosen to celebrate World Book Day in Morecambe and Lancaster.

Hundreds of children from across Lancaster and Morecambe swapped their school uniform for fancy dress attire for World Book Day on Thursday March 2.

A member of staff from Students Services joined LMC's Treetops Nursery for story time to celebrate World Book Day.

World Book Day is now in its 20th year and aims to praise authors, illustrators, books and most importantly reading.

The main aim of World Book Day in the UK and Ireland is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

We asked for your World Book Day pictures and you certainly delivered!

Parents sent in pictures of their little one’s dressed in their favourite literature characters, some included Harry Potter, James and the Giant Peach characters, Spiderman, Where’s Wally, Gruffalo, Alice in Wonderland characters and the Cat in the Hat.

Trumacar Primary School in Heysham had a reading cafe set up in their hall, encouraging parents and pupils to visit throughout the day to read a book of their choice. Many other schools also held special events throughout the day.

Thank you to everyone who sent in a picture.