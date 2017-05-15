Orrell St James 28-14 Heysham Atoms

Heysham Atoms crashed out of the North West Men’s Challenge Cup at the semi final stage on Saturday at home to Orrell St James from Wigan.

Orrell opened the scoring with consummate ease as the Wigan side were able to run 80 metres and went over for the first try.

The second try came in similar vein as the Atoms’ defence looked very shaky against the young, athletic Orrell three quarters.

At 10-0 down the Atoms had stern words behind the posts and began to respond in a positive manner.

Full back Jamie Cottle looked the most threatening off the Atoms’ backs but it was centre Jack Edmondson who was held up over the line.

The Atoms maintained the pressure and Cottle ran across the face of the defensive line, finding Sam Wallbank on a strong line.

His determination to get his debut try paid off as he scored The Atoms first four pointer of the game to make it 10-4 at half time.

The Atoms started the second half in aggressive fashion but it was Orrell who had the class to open up the Atoms with their winger going in at the corner.

The hard working Daniel Helme found Cottle running back against the grain and the Atoms captain found the gap to score their second try of the afternoon, Billy Livingstone converted.

Orrell hit back with another wide play with their winger benefiting again from a neat handling movement across the backs before the Atoms were reduced to 12 men for the remainder of the game when Orrell’s kicker was hit late.

Jamie Cottle gave the Atoms hope of an unlikely victory as he scored his second try of the contest with a cheeky little chip and chase that he collected himself close to the left upright.

Jack Edmondson was in full flight now and he broke down the left centre channel, only an excellent cover tackle by Orrell’s full back prevented him going full length for an impressive individual score.

The Atoms toiled hard for the last 10 minutes of the game but clear cut opportunities were few and far between.

Orrell had the last laugh with the final try, this time in the right hand corner with the final play of the game.

This gave the scoreline a flattering look but the Atoms will rue the fact that they let quality opposition have a 10 point lead so early in the game.