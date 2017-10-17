One MP for Lancaster and Morecambe moves closer

A single MP for Morecambe, Heysham and Lancaster is looking increasingly likely.

Despite massive objections from residents, boundary chiefs still want to create a new ‘merged’ parliamentary constituency in time for the next general election.

Photo: David Hurst: There may be one MP for Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham in future.

This would mean the current Morecambe and Lunesdale, and Lancaster and Fleetwood seats would be scrapped.

A new Lancaster and Morecambe seat, and a separate North Lancashire seat stretching from the outskirts of Preston to the Cumbrian border would be created.

The Boundary Commission for England published revised proposals on Tuesday (October 17) which will now go out to a final public consultation.

They also revealed a report into findings from a public hearing held in Lancaster in October 2016 and correspondence received from residents during a 12-week consultation into initial proposals last year.

In the new proposals, Lancaster University would be included in the Lancaster and Morecambe seat after all.

It was originally earmarked for the North Lancashire seat, a move which proved controversial with residents.

Halton-with-Aughton, which was down for North Lancashire, would be also in the new Lancaster and Morecambe constituency, with Bolton and Slyne ward included in North Lancashire.

The public has until December 11 to comment on the new proposals.

See www.bce2018.org.uk .

Following this third and final consultation, final recommendations will go to Parliament in September 2018.