YouTube to launch a monthly subscription TV service

American video-sharing website, YouTube, is about to take on its cable rivals by launching a new online television streaming service.

YouTube TV, which is being plugged as "live TV designed for the YouTube generation," will give users access to over 40 channels and sports networks.

Viewers will be able to watch live TV from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, as well as regional sports networks and dozens of popular cable networks. The service will also provide a cloud Digital Video Recorder (no storage limits) and exclusive YouTube Red Originals.

The service will cost $35 (around £30) a month and include a no contract subscription.

'TV without all the hassle'

YouTube have stated that their new TV streaming service is as a result of customer demand.

“It’s live TV designed for the YouTube generation—those who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, without commitments,” YouTube said in a statement.

“Consumers have made it clear that they want live TV without all the hassle. They don’t want to worry about their DVR filling up. They don't want to miss a great game or their favorite show because they’re on the go. They tell us they want TV to be more like YouTube.

“We’re bringing the best of the YouTube experience to live TV. To do this, we’ve worked closely with our network and affiliate partners to evolve TV for the way we watch today,” YouTube added.

YouTube TV is currently only planned to be available across their largest US markets, however, this is expected to expand across the wider US. So far Youtube has not announced any plans to expand the service globally.