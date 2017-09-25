X Factor viewers believe they have found their winner

X Factor viewers joked that "everyone else can go home" after contestant Berget Lewis wowed with a dazzling first audition.

The hopeful from the Netherlands sang Prince's Purple Rain and blew away all of the judges with her performance.

She picked up "yeses" from Simon Cowell and co and is now on her way to Boot Camp.

Fans of the ITV singing contest are predicting she will go all the way to the end.

"Berget Lewis taking us to church there. A real soul sister. 100% backing her. She could win this," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Berget is going to win xfactor #justsaying," said another.

One fan said it could have been "one of the best auditions ever", while another tweeted that Lewis was "showing us Brits how to SANG".

The audition proved to be a high point, with many fans suggesting that Sunday night's instalment was the "joke" episode.

Contestants included a boy band who had lost their third member, a pair of retirees who Cowell tried to put in a band with fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, and millionaire Danny Lambo, who boasted about his three Lamborghinis and sang a song called Playboys.

Viewers were also in stitches as 52-year-old Susan Shepherd turned up dressed like the late Amy Winehouse - then proceeded to change her entire outfit.

Shepherd planned to sing Winehouse's Valerie but the judges suggested it was not the right choice and asked for a Joan Jett track.

As Cowell tried to control his laughter, the wannabe singer headed behind the huge "X" at the back of the room and changed her entire outfit, including the wig.

"She's changing behind the X & you can still see her! Lmfao! I lost it when she took off her wig!" laughed one viewer.

Another said: "Naw Suzie is a scream changing her outfit mid audition! What is that wig!"

And one viewer warned: "We laugh at Susie now, but she'll be back for the final for us to laugh at her again."