What the older generation do not miss about being young

Ferrying the kids around, having a boss who breathes down your neck and the daily stress of running a family home, have emerged among a list of things the older generation DO NOT miss about being younger, according to a new study.

Worrying about your weight, being woken up by the sound of an alarm clock, and the constant juggle of work and childcare also emerged as aspects of life the nation's retirees are MORE than happy to have left behind.

Researchers polled adults aged 60 and over and asked them to list the life activities they do not hanker after, including sitting exams, worrying about what people think of you, cooking meals for the family every night - and waiting for pay day.

Ironing school uniforms on a Sunday night and hosting the family Christmas were also we are glad to see the back of in our golden years.

Of those polled, 87 percent said, although they enjoyed their youth and miss certain aspects of it they are just as happy now as they ever were, with nearly two thirds (63 percent) saying they are happier now than they have ever been.

WHAT THE OVER 60S DO NOT MISS ABOUT BEING YOUNG

1. Being at work five days a week

2. Having to get up to an alarm clock

3. Having to be up and out the house at a certain time

4. Revising for and sitting exams

5. Enduring the daily commute to work

6. Financial worries

7. Having to dress suitably for work everyday

8. Having to spend your working week with people you don't like

9. Having a boss who breathes down your neck

10. Getting children up and ready for school

11. Juggling work and family commitments

12. Waiting for pay day

13. Tidying up after the children all day long

14. Worrying about what other people think

15. Having awkward first dates

16. Never having a lie-in

17. Ironing school uniforms on a Sunday night

18. Not being confident in myself

19. Packing everything but the kitchen sink for family holidays

20. Struggling to get on the property ladder

21. Juggling afterschool activities and parents evening etc

22. The stress of running a family home

23. Worrying so much about my looks

24. Worrying so much about what the scales say

25. Cooking large family meals every night

26. Competitiveness amongst friends

27. Having to do DIY at the weekends

28. Cooking several different meals for the family every night

29. Doing a big weekly food shop

30. Having to host the family Christmas

31. Having to socialise with other parents

32. Spending all day staring at a screen

33. Being called out as an emergency service when kids breakdown