Urgent recall of 12,000 packs of Quorn mince over fears it contains metal

Quorn Foods is recalling a batch code of its frozen Meat Free Mince over fears it may "contain small pieces of metal", say the Food Standards Agency.

The agency has said that the affected packets of Quorn mince, which were only sold at Tesco, present a safety risk to consumers.

Anybody who has bought the affected product has been advised not to eat it and to return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

The recall affects packets of Quorn mince 300g, have a batch code of 136331 and a best before date of 31 August 2018.

A spokesman for Quorn said: "We can confirm that we have recalled 12,000 packs of Frozen Quorn Mince 300g (date code 136331 BBE 31/8/18). This immediate recall is a precautionary measure once we became aware that the single batch in question may contain small pieces of metal resulting from an isolated production issue.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our number one priority, which is why we instigated this recall as soon as we became aware of the issue.

"The product recall is limited to Tesco stores only and any products purchased prior to 27 February 2017 are not affected by this product recall. No other packs of Frozen Quorn Mince 300g beyond the 12,000 under recall and no other Quorn products are affected.

"We would stress that this recall relates to a single batch of a single product on sale via a single retailer for less than two days from a single distribution depot. Customers are advised to not consume the product and should return it to their retailer for a full refund."