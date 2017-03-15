Turn any surface into Lego with Lego friendly tape

Turn any surface into Lego with this AMAZING Lego-friendly sticky tape

This Lego compatible adhesive tape is set to make every builder's dreams a reality.

The Nimuno Loops Lego tape is cuttable, flexible and comes with an adhesive backing meaning you can virtually transform any surface into a Lego friendly base.

The possibilities are endless with the Nimuno Lego tape and users can create everything from train tracks to mountains.

"We at Nimuno have spent our lives building and creating using Lego. As professional designers, we see the creative potential it offers people young and old," explains Nimuno Lego tape designers, Anine Kirsten and Max Basler.

"In fact, we liked Lego so much that we wanted to find a way to bring it to everyday surfaces – to join Lego to the rest of the world."

Although Lego has not sponsored, authorized or endorsed the product or website around $380,372 USD has already been raised by 10996 backers on the Nimuno Indiegogo crowdfunding website.

The professional industrial designers based in Cape Town add, "Nimuno loops does just that through its flexibility, cuttability and its re-useable adhesive backing. Forget the Internet of Things. We want to see the Lego of Things!"