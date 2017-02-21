The Lake District is top among England’s best-loved free attractions

The Lake District has been voted the most-loved free attractions in England, according to a new poll.

The poll was topped by The Lake District in Cumbria, with the Peak District hills, Brighton Pier, Hadrian’s Wall, and Newquay’s beaches completing the top five.

It is hoped the survey of a thousand people undertaken by National Express, will help inspire people to have fun for free ahead of the half-term holidays. All the attractions are free though some welcome donations.

It is part of the UK’s largest coach operator’s ‘Get out of London’ campaign to help open the eyes of people living in the capital to all the amazing attractions they can visit across the country.

National Express Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “It can be expensive keeping kids entertained over half term do so we’ve pulled together a list showing people how they can make the most of the holidays for free. There’s no end of incredible sights to soak up in Bedfordshire for free and we hope our poll helps inspire people to visit somewhere new this half term”.

The best-loved free regional attractions in England:

The Lake District (Cumbria)

Peak District Hills (Derbyshire)

Brighton Pier (East Sussex)

Hadrian’s Wall (Multiple counties)

Newquay’s beaches (Cornwall)

Scarborough beach (North Yorkshire)

Royal Air Force Museum Cosford (Shropshire)

Durdle Door (Dorset)

Worcester Cathedral (Worcestershire)

Aysgarth Falls (North Yorkshire) and King’s Lynn beach (Norfolk)

Royal Crescent Bath (Somerset)

Wells Cathedral (Somerset)

Southwold Pier (Suffolk)

Roman Wall of St Albans (Hertfordshire)

Royal Armouries Museum Leeds (Yorkshire)

Titanic walking tour Southampton (Hampshire)

Avebury Stone Circle (Wiltshire)

York Observatory (Yorkshire)

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (West Midlands)

Tie: Stafford Castle (Staffordshire) and Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery Exeter (Devon)

Tie: Ashmolean Museum Oxford (Oxfordshire) Donnington Castle (Berkshire) Coventry Transport Museum (West Midlands) and Buxton Pleasure Gardens (Derbyshire)

Rochester Cathedral

Tie: Uffington White Horse (Oxfordshire) and Tring Natural History Museum (Hertfordshire) and Lickey Hills (West Midlands)

Lincoln Roman Trail (Lincolnshire)

Museum of Liverpool

Brimham Rocks (North Yorkshire) and Low Force Falls (Tees Valley)

Papermill Lock and canal side country walks (Essex)

Redcar beach (North Yorkshire) and Anthony Gormley structures Crosby beach (Merseyside)

Hull Maritime Museum (East Riding) and Thetford Priory (Norfolk)

Gainsthorpe Medieval Village (Lincolnshire) and Discovery Museum (Tyne and Wear)

National Glass Centre Sunderland

Silchester Roman Walls and Amphitheatre (Hampshire)

Tie: Elvaston Country Park (Derbyshire) and Bolton Steam Museum (Cumbria)

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

Banksy walking tour (Bristol)

Royal Pump Rooms Museum and Art Gallery Leamington Spa (Warwickshire)

Rufford Abbey (Nottinghamshire)

Auckland Castle Deer House (County Durham)

Tie: Birmingham Library (West Midlands) and Belgrave Hall (Leicestershire)

Buckinghamshire County Museum

Dudley Museum and Art Gallery (West Midlands) and Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens (Tyne and Wear)

Tie: Cirencester Park (Gloucestershire) and Hull and East Riding Museum (East Riding) and Jewry Wall Museum Leicester (Leicestershire) and Ankers House (County Durham)

Novium Chichester (West Sussex)

Morpeth County Bagpipe Museum (Northumberland) and Allen Banks and Staward Gorge (Northumberland)

Farnham Castle Keep (Surrey) and Museum in the Park Stroud (Gloucestershire)

Bolingbroke Castle (Lincolnshire)

Cogglesford Watermill (Lincolnshire)

Houghton House and Stotford Watermill and Nature Museum (Bedfordshire)

Ludgershull Castle (Wiltshire)

Walton Hall and Gardens (Cheshire)

St Mary’s Church Painswick (Gloucestershire)