Tesco recalls ready meal over allergy risk

Tesco is recalling a batch of its Oriental Kitchen Chicken Chow Mein product because it was incorrectly packed with Tesco Chicken Curry.

The mislabelled 400g packs with batch code L 069 F and 'Use by' date of 19 March 2017 contains egg, milk, mustard and sesame.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to mustard or sesame.

No other Tesco products are known to be affected.

The Food Standards Agency advise anyone having bought the product in question who has an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to mustard or sesame not to eat it. Instead they should return it to the nearest Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required.