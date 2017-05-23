RMT suspends strike action on Merseyrail, Northern Rail and Southern Rail

Rail strikes have been cancelled in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Strikes planned by workers at three rail operators in bitter disputes over driver-controlled trains have been called off in light of the bombing in Manchester.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Southern Railway, Arriva Rail North and Merseyrail were due to walk out for 24 hours on May 30.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester and the heightened safety and security alerts on the transport service, the RMT executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24-hour strike scheduled for May 30 on Southern, Arriva Rail North and Merseyrail.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said:

“In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester last night, and the heightened safety and security alerts on our transport services, RMT’s executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24 hours of strike action scheduled for Tuesday 30th May on Merseyrail, Northern Rail and Southern Rail.

“Our thoughts and solidarity at this time are with the people of Manchester.”

The union had planned the disruption because they alledged the companies were refusing to budge on the issue of driver-only operated trains.

