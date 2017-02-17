Red Dwarf star Craig Charles named The Gadget Show's new host

Red Dwarf star Craig Charles has been announced as the new host of consumer technology programme The Gadget Show.

ReTaking over the reins from Jason Bradbury, who recently announced his departure from the show after 12 years, actor Charles will be joined by tech journalist Georgie Barrat and Gadget Show regulars Jon Bentley and Ortis Deley in the newly revamped Channel 5 programme.

Charles, 52, admitted to being "more of an enthusiast than an expert" when it comes to technology but that he hopes he will be able to make the programme accessible for viewers.

He said: "I've always been into my gadgets and have been involved with tech on other shows I've done like Robot Wars and Red Dwarf, so I'm really delighted to be joining such a legendary programme.

"Hopefully, it will impress my kids and they'll think of me as a 'cool dad' for once!"

"I'm more of an enthusiast than an expert, but technology is such a big part of all our lives these days that you can't help but be fascinated with it. I see myself as the everyman, asking experts the questions we all want the answers to, and making the subject as accessible as possible.

"I'm also looking forward to using social media to make the relationship between The Gadget Show and its audience as interactive as possible."

The Gadget Show has aired since 2004 and is the UK's longest-running technology series and has undergone several changes over the years.

The revamped show will include several new segments in each episodes, including a regular monologue from Charles himself on the biggest consumer technology news of the week.

Charles is best known for appearing in long-running sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf as Dave Lister, as well as being the former host of Robot Wars and a Coronation Street regular for 10 years until 2015.

The Gadget Show returns in March