Pub puts up Britain’s first Christmas tree of the year

A pub has got Britain's first Christmas tree up in JULY - 154 days before December 25.

Bosses at the Air Balloon in Filton, Bristol., have put up a fully-decorated tree.

''Book now for Christmas, it's never too early!' reads a sign nearby which is stood immediately in view as diners walk through the door.

Despite thinking she's crackers, general manager Joanne Johnson says the tree has been put up as a talking point for customers.

She said: "Christmas is the biggest day in the pub trade and I believe it has to be perfect and planning starts for me in July.

"I want the guests to have the best experience, I put the tree up as a talking point so guests book as soon as they can and leave all the worry and stress of Christmas Day and Christmas parties to me.

"Although I've had people think I'm crazy the diary is starting to fill up."