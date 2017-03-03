PRODUCT WARNING: Crunchy biscuit spread may contain metal

Jars of Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread have been withdrawn over fears they are contaminated with small piece of metal.

The Belgian manufacturer has pulled batches of its 380g jars which sell for £2.25 as the metal pieces may pose a risk to consumers.

The sweet spread which packs 2,169 calories a jar are sold at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, Ocado and Nisa stores.

Those who have bought affected jars are urged not to eat it but return it for a full refund.

The recall was made after the spread maker was told by a firm responsible outsourced to putting the spread into jars that during a "certain period, their metal detection was not adjusted for sufficient precision."

The Food Standards Agency said: "Lotus Bakeries UK Ltd is recalling various batch codes of Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread because it may contain small pieces of metal.

"This product was sold at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, Ocado and Nisa stores.

"In addition, batch number 7005109 with 'best before' date 5 February 2018 has also been sold through East End Foods.

"No other batches or Lotus Bakeries Spreads products are known to be affected.

"Product may contain small pieces of metal which could represent a safety risk.

"If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the retailer from where it was bought for a full refund."

The company added: "Lotus Bakeries is recalling batches of Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread because the spread may contain small metal particles.

"To eliminate any risk, Lotus Bakeries urgently recommends that Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread from the affected batches should not be consumed.

"This concerns jars of Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread 380g- identifiable by the yellow lid - with various best before dates in February and March 2018

"Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread 380g glass jar:

"Affected Best Before dates are 05/02/2018, 11/02/2018, 19/02/2018, 28/02/2018, 08/03/2018, 15/03/2018.

"This product was sold at branches of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrison's, Waitrose, Ocado & NISA.

"Please note that Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread 380g with other best before dates and Lotus Biscoff Biscuit Spread products with red lids are not affected.

"Consumers should return the affected jars to the retailer they bought it from to receive a refund.

"If this is not possible, consumers should send the yellow lid ONLY to the following free-post address, including their full name, address and UK postcode.

"They will receive a full refund.

"Lotus Bakeries decided to recall the batches of the affected product after being informed by the co-manufacturer - to whom the task of filling the product is outsourced - that, during a certain period, their metal detection was not adjusted for sufficient precision.

"Lotus Bakeries apologises for any inconvenience caused."