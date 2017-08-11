Pasties recalled over fears they contain glass

A warning has been issued by the Food Standards Agency after a major pasty producer said its products may contain glass fragments.

Peter’s Food Service Ltd has recalled several baked meat and vegetarian pasty products over the fears.

The manufacturer has said that these products include ASDA, LIDL together with Peter’s brand products.

Anyone who has bought any of the above products is advised not to eat them but to return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

Full list of affected food items

Product: ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use By date: 19 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: ASDA 2 Peppered Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: ASDA 2 Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use By date: 19 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: ASDA 2 Steak Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: LIDL Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: LIDL Chef Select 2 Minced Beef and Onion Slices

Pack size: 2 x 150 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter’s Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty

Pack size: 150 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter’s Cheese and Onion Pasty

Pack size: 150 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter’s Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use By date: 21 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use By date: 21 August 2017

Batch code: L6 221

Product: Peter’s Premier Sausage and Bean Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

Product: Peter’s Premier Steak Slice

Pack size: 180 grams

Use By date: 20 August 2017

Batch code: L6 220

No other Peter’s Food Service Ltd batches or products are known to be affected.