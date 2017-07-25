Paint drawing tool here to stay, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft has said it will continue to offer drawing program Paint, after appearing to confirm its demise on Monday.

The technology giant said the 32-year-old sketching app "isn't going anywhere" despite appearing on a list of software that was to be "deprecated" from the next Windows 10 update.

The app will instead be moved to the Windows Store, where Windows users will be able to download it for free, the company said.

Microsoft's Megan Saunders said: "Today, we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint.

"If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app.

"Amidst today's commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news: MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

The app has been built into every version of Windows since 1985.

On Monday, Paint had appeared on a list of Windows software that would no longer be actively developed by Microsoft and would eventually be removed from Windows software.

The list was released as Microsoft prepares to issue its next major update to Windows 10 - the Fall Creators Update - in the autumn.

In a previous update earlier this year, the tech giant also introduced Paint 3D, an upgraded version of Paint that enables users to create 3D images in the software for the first time.

The move led to suggestions that Paint 3D would eventually replace the original Paint as the software's native creativity app.