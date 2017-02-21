NHS members targeted by tax rebate scam

NHS workers are being targeted by companies claiming they can get a tax rebate on the victim’s behalf.

According to Action Fraud - the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime - the fraudsters operating these companies have managed to infiltrate NHS practices and hospitals, using training/open days and staff lunchtime meeting sessions to target potential victims.

They also advertise their services to staff members and have even been known to set up stands in the reception or restaurant areas.

The victim is asked to sign forms giving the fraudsters permission to liaise with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) on their behalf, stating their fee will be charged after the rebate is received.

HMRC have confirmed that they have issued refunds to these companies in relation to requests received and authorised by the staff member.

However, once the refund is obtained, all contact is broken off, and the victim does not receive their rebate.

Not just NHS staff targeted

This type of tax rebate fraud does not only affect NHS staff but can also affect Police Officers, airline staff and teachers - potentially, any profession could be targeted..

Action Fraud recommends taking the following steps to protect yourself

Do research online to ensure the company is reputable by checking the registration details are correct and by viewing feedback online.

Do not feel pressured to sign documentation without doing some basic checks.

Do not respond to unsolicited emails, texts or calls offering rebate services.

Make sure that you are aware and agree to the commission that will be paid to a rebate company prior to signing any documents.