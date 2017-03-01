New penalties for drivers using mobile phones come into force

New penalties for drivers using mobile phones at the wheel come into force today.

And Lancashire Police say they will be supporting a national crackdown to act as a deterrent for motorists who put themselves and other road users at risk.

From today the penalties have been doubled, meaning anyone caught using a mobile while driving will get a £200 fine and six penalty points on their licence.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “This new legislation is more than welcome here in Lancashire and I hope that it will encourage drivers to stop and think before they use their mobile phone when they are driving. If this new law results in making Lancashire’s roads safer then I completely back the change, 100 per cent.”