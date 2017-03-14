New heartbreaking pregnancy storyline in Corrie as character has miscarriage

Coronation Street is about to launch into another heartbreaking pregnancy storyline when one of the soap's characters discovers that she has had a miscarriage.

Sinead Tinker, played by Katie McGlynn, recently found out that she was unexpectedly pregnant in the ITV soap, but her story is set to take a devastating turn when she loses the baby.

The character has recently left boyfriend Chesney Brown to start a new relationship with Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and the couple were shocked at the news that they were going to be parents together.

McGlynn told the Daily Star of the miscarriage scenes: "Sinead is in tears and Daniel is devastated when they find out.

"They've had to deal with so much when they still should have been in the honeymoon period of a relationship.

"They've just had bad luck, especially so early in their relationship."

Katie McGlynn plays Sinead Tinker

The actress also revealed that Daniel's father Ken Barlow (William Roache) would make the situation even more difficult for Sinead by pressurising her to end her relationship with Daniel, who has turned down a place at Oxford University, before she has the miscarriage.

She said: "Ken doesn't take Sinead seriously and wants Daniel to go off and do all the things he wanted for himself.

"She obviously didn't plan for this to happen - she's been thrown into the situation and Ken is not being very nice about it."