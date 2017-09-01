NATIONAL: Rooney charged with drink driving

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving, say police.

The Everton striker was stopped driving a VW Beetle on Altrincham Road near his home in Wilmslow at around 2am on Friday September 1.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "A man has been charged with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31 has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit."

Rooney, the all-time top scorer for England and Manchester United, announced his immediate retirement from the national team last month.

It came after he rejoined his boyhood club Everton from United this summer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 18/9/2017.