Mum's warning over Cadbury's Mini Eggs ‘choking hazard’ goes viral

Parents are sharing a Facebook post from a mum warning that Cadbury Mini Eggs could pose a serious choking hazard for young children this Easter.

Cadbury Mini Eggs, which are a solid milk chocolate encased in a hard candy ‘shell’, are an Easter staple, however, thousands of parents are now taking to Facebook to warn others not to feed them to young children.

The warning comes 16 months after advice warning parents to cut grapes in half changed the habits of many families following the tragic death of a Hartlepool toddler, Jacob Jenkins, who choked on a grape.

‘Scariest thing that can ever happen’

The original post from Mrs Sophie Valentine, a child behaviour coach from West Sussex, which told parents not to give young children Cadbury Mini Eggs after declaring them a potential choking “danger” has since gone viral.

Now parents are taking to social media to share their own personal experiences.

“My son choked on a mini egg and it was lodged,” commented Amy Bead on the post.

“Choking is the scariest thing that can ever happen to a mum. He was 3 and I still to this day have no clue where the mini egg came from! I'd never would of given him it myself.” [sic]

“Awareness needs to be put out there more! Now I have a little girl who's a year and a half and I struggle to feed her. As I'm petrified she will choke. If anyone has her I will send smooth foods. Mini eggs should not be given to young children! If anything I think they are worse then grapes!” [sic]

‘Perfect shape to get lodged in a child's throat’

Mrs Valentine’s post, published last week, has already been shared over 26,400 times on Facebook.

She’s hoping that her warning will alert parents to the danger of ignoring safety advice on packaging.

“I witnessed a toddler sat in a pushchair eating a packet of mini eggs, putting several in her mouth at once with the parent pushing the child oblivious,” Mrs Valentine says.

“It made me realise that despite the warning Cadbury put on the back of their mini eggs "do not give to children under the age of 4" many parents maybe were oblivious to their danger.”

“Many parents are now aware of the dangers of grapes and cut them in half,” says Mrs Valentine in her Facebook post.

“Many parents don't even see these chocolate treats as a danger but they are and mustn't be given to children under 4! They are hard and the perfect shape to get lodged in a child's throat,” says Mrs Valentine. [sic]

She adds, “If this post saves a little one from a terrible accident then it's worth me posting.”

Not suitable for children under four

Cadbury Mini Eggs do come with a clear warning that they pose choking hazard.

A spokesperson from Cadbury says, “The safety of our customers is of the upmost importance to us and we ensure that all of our Cadbury Mini Eggs packaging very clearly carries the following warning: Choking Hazard: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.”

There have been no reported fatalities from eating Cadbury Mini Eggs.