McDonald's may soon be delivering burgers to your door

McDonald's may soon be able to deliver fast food to customers in the UK the company suggested this week.

Chiefs at the company hinted at an Investor meeting that they were keen to "tap into the unmet demand for delivery".

The move could mean that customers across the UK may soon be able to get deliveries of Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets to the door.

'McDeliveries' are currently available in several countries around the world including Australia, China, Japan and parts of the US.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “At this week’s Investor Meeting, McDonald’s shared its commitment to tap into the unmet demand for delivery and take convenience for our customers to the next level.

"Our customers have told us they want the added convenience of a delivery to make enjoying their favourite McDonald’s meal even easier, and because of our extraordinary footprint, we are uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery.

"In fact, we already have delivery available in many countries around the world and are testing in a number of global markets with various third party companies. Here in the UK, we are learning from these tests and are excited about the opportunities to provide even more convenience and accessibility for our customers.”