Matrix fans call for sequels amid hit 1999 film remake reports

Reports that Warner Bros is lining up a reboot of groundbreaking sci-fi film The Matrix have been greeted with apprehension by fans.

The studio is in the early stages of developing a relaunch of the hit 1999 original, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication said the film's producer, Joel Silver, approached Warner Bros about a potential new release, although siblings Lana and Lilly Wachowski, who wrote and directed the original and its two sequels, are said not to be currently involved.

Writing on Twitter, fans pleaded with Warner Bros to follow in the path of Star Wars and add sequels or prequels, rather than remake the original movie.

Chathu Vishwajith posted: "You have history of ruining best trilogies @wbpictures. So Please don't reboot #thematrix. If you want go with a origin story to #Matrix."

Alex Boultwood said: "Seems bizarre WB want to reboot the Matrix, why not continue the story ala Force Awakens? Revolutions left it wide open for a sequel."

Another fan (@realrandomgamer) added: "Instead of remaking The Matrix they should expand the in-movie universe like Star Wars."

Anthony Cornel wrote: "please do not do a #thematrix as a reboot keep the originals please and thank you."

Patrick Shively said "no one asked" for a remake, adding: "Bring The Matrix back as a prequel or sequel".

Reports also say The Avengers writer Zak Penn is in line to work on the script for the film.

The 1999 movie included innovative special effects, including the slow-motion bullet, and follows computer programmer Neo (Keanu Reeves) in his mission to overthrow humanity's oppressors, the Matrix.

It spawned two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.