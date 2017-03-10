Limited-edition Bowie albums to be released for Record Store Day in April

Two limited-edition David Bowie albums are to be released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day.

Live album Cracked Actor and a facsimile of a Hunky Dory promotion record will be made available in April, as well as rare photographs and original Bowie prints.

Two limited-edition David Bowie albums

Cracked Actor, recorded during the late music superstar's Philly Dogs Tour show at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles in 1974, will be released as a triple vinyl five-sided album with the sixth side featuring an etching of Bowie's logo at the time.

The tapes from the live show were mixed last year by the Brixton-born singer's long-time collaborator, Tony Visconti.

Some of Bowie's best-loved anthems are included in the album, including Suffragette City, Changes and Space Oddity. The record also features unseen photos from the gig as well as newly-commissioned artwork.

Bowpromo, which was originally pressed in rare quantities in 1971, features alternative mixes of some tracks eventually released on the musician's much-loved Hunky Dory album including Kooks and Oh! You Pretty Things.

The one-sided LP replicates the original release with an additional five exclusive Bowie prints and new sleeve notes.

Last month the Life On Mars singer was posthumously presented with two prizes at the Brit Awards, just over a year after his death in January 2016.

:: Cracked Actor and Bowpromo are released on Record Store Day which takes place on April 22.