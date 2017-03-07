Kellogg's apprentice scheme hunts for talent

Kellogg’s is on the lookout for new apprentices at its Manchester Factory in a bid to nurture ambitious talent of the future.

This National Apprentice week the cereal giant is encouraging passionate and driven individual, who want a career in the manufacturing industry to apply online by March 31.

The Kellogg's factory in Manchester. Photo: Google

The scheme allows apprentices to earn while they learn, gaining qualifications including an NVQ Level 3 in Food manufacturing Excellence and a HNC in Electrical/Mechanical engineering.

The five-year apprenticeship consists of a year in college, following by four years working both on the factory floor and hitting the books. All apprentices work in operations during the programme on high speed machinery.

Featured in the Kellogg’s recruitment video, second year apprentice Charlie Roberts, 19, takes hopefuls on a tour of the factory. Speaking about his time on the scheme so far, he said: “I always wanted to work for Kellogg’s because it’s a global company that produces great products.

“My grandad and my great aunt both worked for Kellogg’s for over 40 years so it’s almost like I’m carrying out a family tradition – which is great because Kellogg’s is a really family orientated company, everyone is very supportive and keen for me to get the most out of my apprenticeship.”

Second year apprentice, Freya Johnson, added: “People are often surprised when I say I'm doing a manufacturing apprenticeship. It’s always been considered a predominantly male industry, but nowadays more and more girls seem to be taking an interest in it.

“After coming into it not really knowing what to expect I am really enjoying it. It has offered me the opportunity to train and develop my skills as well as creating a career for me to progress in the future.”

The Manchester Factory manufactures top-selling cereals Corn Flakes, Frosties, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops and distributes across Europe.

The apprentice scheme has been running at the Kellogg’s factory since 1957, many people who have worked for the company for over forty years came to Kellogg’s on the apprenticeship programme.

Manchester Factory director, Tony O’Brien, said: “We’re looking for a diverse range of people who are excited about a career in the manufacturing industry

“The factory has been a central part of the local community for more than 75 years, and we are keen to nurture local, ambitious talent.

“With a few places up for grabs, each apprentice will have the opportunity to gain great exposure to key areas of manufacturing and kick start their career by becoming an industry expert.”

The Kellogg’s apprenticeship scheme was developed in conjunction with Trafford College. The scheme is open to individuals aged 16 and over. To apply, visit www.kelloggcareers.com