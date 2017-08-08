Hunt for jogger who barged pedestrian into path of bus

Police have launched a hunt for a jogger who knocked a woman pedestrian into the path of a bus.

CCTV footage shows the man barging into the 33-year-old woman, who was was lucky to escape serious injury after the bus driver swerved to avoid her on Putney Bridge in south west London.

Investigating officer Sergeant Mat Knowles said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road.

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."

The Metropolitan Police said the bus stopped and passengers tended to the woman - who received minor injuries - following the incident on Friday, May 5 at about 7.40am.

Officers said the jogger ran the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later and the victim attempted to speak to him, but "he did not acknowledge her".

An appeal has been launched for witnesses or anyone who recognises the jogger in the CCTV.

He is described as white in his early to mid-30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

He was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.